TO the boost the war against poverty, Fin-tech startup, Zinger Wallet, has declared its readiness to empower 1000 young Nigerians in the last quarter of 2022 through its referral programme that will enable participants share in its profit by referring business and organizations within their reach to use the Zinger.

Zinger Wallet recently announced that its platform recorded over 6400 signups and crossed the N100 million mark in the amount of transactions performed on the app since its launch three months ago with the Refer and Earn programme.

Speaking on the referral programme, the CEO, Mr David Edijala, said: “To earn from the Zinger Wallet Refer and Earn Programme, one simply needs to register as many businesses as possible and, for one year, one would earn 1 Naira every time any of the businesses makes any transaction on Zinger Wallet. This gives an average Nigerian the opportunity to earn as much as 300,000 Naira per month if s/he registers a business with high traffic and frequent transactions.

“We are using this opportunity to impact the lives of common Nigerians the same way we have Nigerian businesses. We believe this programme, if embraced by the populace, will reduce unemployment and crime rates in the country and give many well-meaning Nigerians a legit and sustainable means of passive income.”

