Zara Tindall and husband Mike (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall, a British equestrian, an Olympian, and niece of King Charles III on Monday night shared a moving video of the Queen’s piper playing a final lament.

Tindall reflected on a touching and historic moment from the Queen’s state funeral.

He has been by his wife’s side as she said goodbye to her beloved grandmother.

The ex-England rugby ace, 43, supported his wife for the moving service at Westminster Abbey, before they were joined by their daughter Mia for the Committal Service at Windsor Castle.

Following the state funeral, Mike posted a short video of the Sovereign’s piper playing the final lament as the Queen’s coffin was lowered into the vault at St George’s Chapel.

Pipe Major Burns had earlier closed the Westminster Abbey ceremony with a rendition of traditional lament, Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

Mr Tindall has supported his wife as she mourned the loss of her grandmother, joining her at events including the vigil at Westminster Hall and the service following the procession to the Palace of Westminster last week.

Following the Queen’s death, Mike paid tribute with a moving drawing of a crying corgi with its head lowered over a crown.

He has also played an important role in supporting other members of the Royal Family.

Yesterday, he was captured placing a reassuring hand on James, Viscount Severn, 14, outside Westminster Abbey.

The Royal Family has released two poignant photo tributes to the Queen as they begin another week of mourning after a state funeral full of emotion, ceremony and symbolism that wowed and moved the world before King Charles III personally laid his mother to rest during a private burial last night.

Her Majesty’s long journey to her final resting place began in Balmoral on the day of her death on September 8 and ended last night with her private interment next to Prince Philip, with the new King scattering earth on his mother’s coffin at 7.30pm.

And as she was laid to rest the royals released a a tribute titled: ‘In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen’ and shared a never-before seen image of the late Monarch hiking through heathlands in her beloved Scotland and a smiling picture of her with her parents, sister and husband at Buckingham Palace.

The touching post issued via the Royal Family’s social media accounts also touched on King Charles III’s first address to the nation as monarch in which he quoted Shakespeare’s immortal play Hamlet – ‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’

