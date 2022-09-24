By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits who hid their AK 47 rifles in their clothes and pretended to be worshippers attacked a Juma’at mosque in Zamfara State killing 15 worshippers.

The attack on Juma’a mosque in Ruwan Jema town of Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State also left many injured while others were still missing.

Although there is no statement from the state government or the police, a source said the Friday attack “came 3 weeks after the terrorists attacked a Friday mosque in Zugu town in the same local government area where 45 worshippers were kidnapped.”

“The bandits hid their AK-47 inside their clothes and pretended to be worshippers.

They came to the mosque on motorcycles but nobody suspected that they were bandits. We thought they came to observe the weekly prayers.As soon as the prayers commenced they opened fire at the worshippers.”

“15 worshippers were killed while many sustained injuries.The death toll could increase as there’re many residents who are still missing,” the source added.

RELATED NEWS