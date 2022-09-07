By Chioma Obinna

The families of Ibrahim Usman are desperately in need of N3.3m to save their son, Zaid Usman, who is to undergo corrective heart surgery at Narayana Health, India. The doctors at the hospital say his surgery would cost over N3.3m. Sadly, his family cannot afford it.

According to a medical report from the first hospital, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna State University he earlier visited, Zaid was admitted on the 25th of February 2022 due to abnormal swellings and breathing difficulty.

The report signed by the Head of the Department, of Paediatrics, Dr Lawal Halima showed that Zaid stayed for six months before being referred to Tristate hospital, Lagos state where he was diagnosed to have a heart defect.

Zaid who is 14 years old, has been battling a heart defect since age six without the family knowing.

According to a report from Barau Dikko, Zaid was admitted with recurrent body swelling with associated progressive difficulty in breathing.

Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard, his father, Mr Ibrahim Usman, pleaded to the public to save his son as he has exhausted all his life savings. “The heart defect, hole in the heart, needs corrective heart surgery.

“My son Zaid loves reading and he is one of the best students in his class at Day Secondary School,

Gawu Babangida, Niger State ,” he said.

Zaid’s aspiration to become a professor is under threat due to the heart failure disease that surrounds his career.

“We have been battling different illnesses and we have been treating them until he was diagnosed with a hole in the heart. We are appealing to the public to help us. I’m alone with him. Please help my child to survive this problem,” he pleaded.

If you are touched by his story, please send your donations to USMAN ZAID, FCMB account number 9321529017 or call his father on 08034097182.

