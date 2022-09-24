By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now ready for battle, come 2023 general elections.

The former Lagos state governor has listed 422-member Presidential Campaign Council. Out of the four major political parties that make the news everyday (PDP, Labour Party and NNPP), the All Progressives Congress, APC is first to publish its Presidential Campaign Council.

This only signifies readiness and preparedness for the battle ahead.

Among those listed in the Presidential Campaign Council under Performing Arts Directorate are Zark Orji, Jide Kosoko, Gentle Jack, and about 21 other film actors that will play major role during the campaign.

Jagaban, did not stop at that, he equally listed five ex-army generals that will help him in Intelligence and security.

Among those that made the list include: Tukur Yusuf Buratai – Co Deputy Director, Sadiq Garba – Deputy Director, Jubril Abdulmalik – Director, Abayomi Olorunisakin – Co Director, Ladan Yusuf – Assistant secretary and Bassey Eteng – Secretary.

