By Efosa Taiwo

As the Super Eagles B get set for the return leg against the Black Galaxies of Ghana, Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf has expressed optimism that his team will qualify for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted by Algeria in 2023.

The Home-Based Eagles lost 2-0 to Ghana in Cape Coast and will have to overturn the result in the return leg against the Ghanians slated for Saturday, September 3 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, if they are to qualify for CHAN.

According to Yusuf, they were lapses in the first leg, but they have put all that behind them and are looking forward to a good result on Saturday.

“What is past is past and that is the case with the match we played in Ghana. Now we are looking forward to a good match on Saturday.

“We are doing all we need to do to achieve our utmost desire to be in Algeria next year. There may have been one or two lapses that caught us on the bad end in Cape Coast but we can’t continue to dwell on that. We want to achieve a good result on Saturday,” Salisu said.

He said that he is going to be fielding a different team from the one that played the first leg.

“It is going to be more like 88 to 90 per cent of the team we presented in Ghana last Sunday. Remember that Sadiq Abubakar was injured in a moment we thought should have produced a penalty kick for us. He has not recovered fully and so may not feature,” he said.

The Eagles B are currently camped in Abuja where they are preparing for the second leg encounter against bitter rival, Ghana

Both teams are seeking a return to the biggest competition for domestic players on the Africa continent with Nigeria missing the last edition and Ghana missing the last three.

Ghana will be coming into the encounter with the upper hand, holding a two-goal advantage over Nigeria, but the winner on aggregate will be advancing to Algeria.

