Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has picked the nomination form for Marcellinus Anyanwu, an international football grassroot advocate and Ambassador of YSFON.

The National Deputy Secretary of YSFON, Chief David Ehimony was accompanied by Mr Charles Chibueze to pick the NFF presidential form for the former Arsenal Soccer School Manager at the NFF Election Committee Office in Abuja.

MARCELLO , a Football Administrator, Teacher, Scout, development strategy expert and a graduate of Botany from university of Uyo is a dynamic, and result-driven fellow.

Speaking to Vanguard at the weekend, the head scout and consultant of Gulf United football club Dubai said he was excited for this kind gesture from YSFON which he describe as a morale booster. The Nigeria National league BRAND Ambassador is passionate about The Beautiful Game and he is equally armed with a clearly defined vision of how Nigerian football could be run as abusiness with tangible dividends for all its stakeholders and without compromising its social and community significance.

An awardee of Football leader by football Federation of Wales UK has over the last 20 years been involved in football administration/management at all levels from grassroots, state, national and international levels and has garnered huge experience working closely and understudying several top level decision makers globally.

He has over the years participated and made huge positive contributions towards the development of football in Nigeria and has drafted as well as co-drafted several strategic development documents in the areas of Governance, Technical and Strategic Development as well as Marketing.. He’s the the consultant of Yosi Football Academy Dubai.

The youth coach specialist has always been an advocate and initiator of the long-term vision to ensure that football is professionally managed as well as become self-financing and a huge business success in Nigeria as done globally for the benefit of all stakeholders.

