Opeyemi Falegan, Nkechi Blessing

By Ada Osadebe

Ekiti state politician, Opeyemi Falegan has reacted to his ex-girlfriend, Nkechi Blessing’s statement that she used him as a rebound to get over her American ex-boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi.

The politician took to his Instagram story where he lambasted the actress for disclosing that he used him to spite Adeyemi.

Read also: I used Opeyemi Falegan to upset my American ex-boyfriend, says Nkechi Blessing

Vanguard reported earlier that Blessing’s reason for dating the politician was to spite Adeyemi.

He slammed her saying it was dysfunctional for her to keep attaching her name to his, while he further urged her fans to give her content because he found her empty.

He wrote: “This girl will never stop mentioning my name kilodeeeee (what happened)? Once I have a reason to go, I will never find an excuse to come back. U no get content again (Don’t you have content again)?

“Attaching my name to yours is dysfunctional, just stop mentioning my name abeg (please). Someone should please give her contents, she sounds really empty now.”

RELATED NEWS