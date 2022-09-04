says APC represents ‘Another Problem Coming’

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has lampooned the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, over what it described as his fixation on the PDP amidst the glaring failures of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.

The main opposition party noted that Nigerians are appalled by yet another attempt by Tinubu, to divert attention from the main issues of the failures of the APC government by making derogatory remarks about the PDP.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “Such fixation on the PDP only exposes Asiwaju Tinubu as a paper candidate who is confused, nervy and intimidated by the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the achievements of the PDP, which stared him in the face in mortal fear of failure ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Unlike the APC that is dead, the PDP is not only alive and existing as acknowledged by Asiwaju Tinubu in his statement, but also strong, united, and focused on its mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the APC.

“It is distressing that Asiwaju Tinubu speaks like someone under the influence with incoherent discourse and absence of mind that further expose a lack of capacity for leadership, especially at the Presidential level.“

The PDP Spokesperson further said It was rather shameful that the APC Presidential Candidate alluded to the nation’s railway system which was revitalized by the PDP administration but painfully surrendered to terrorists and bandits by the APC government.

While mocking Tinubu over the various scandals around his age and academic credentials, Ologunagba said, “ from his incoherent discourse, the APC Presidential Candidate appears to be battling with issues of ethical challenges and ineligibility to contest election on account of inconsistencies in his educational qualifications, name, ancestry, age, corruption allegations among myriads of issues.”

He further stated that Nigerians have realized the futility of Asiwaju’s non-existent and heavily concocted achievements, influence, leadership prowess, and skills.

According to him, Nigerians gave Tinubu the benefit of the doubt but he failed them by engineering a deceitful government leading to the ugly indices of insecurity and bloodletting, economic hardship, unemployment, disunity, and low life expectancy imposed on our nation in the last seven years.

Tinubu, the PDP said, should know that Nigerians are aware that he is in the Presidential race not to serve but to gain control of the nation’s treasury so as to expand his exploitative enterprise and economic empire beyond Lagos State.

The PDP also noted that the APC Presidential Candidate has not responded to allegations that he is the promoter of the increase in VAT, electricity tariff, import duties, Stamp Duty, fuel price hike as well as other exploitative tolls by the APC Federal Government, from which he allegedly benefits through many stooges in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other revenue generating agencies of government.

It equally said, “Asiwaju is huge baggage to the APC. He should know that because of him there is a daily exodus of millions of APC members across the country into the PDP. In the last month, over 5 million APC members have defected to the PDP.

“In the Lagos State axis, his supposed stronghold, close to one million APC members have decamped to the PDP since his emergence as APC Presidential Candidate.

“This is because Nigerians have recognized the PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar as the solution our nation needs at this moment while Asiwaju has been identified as “Another Problem Coming’” (APC).”

