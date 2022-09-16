On the back of her huge appearances this summer that included festivals in Paris, Brussels and Royal Festival with Angélique Kidjo, Yemi Alade continues to demonstrate her outstanding range by taking us to the Caribbean with this dancehall infused summer sizzler “Bubble It’.

Yemi Alade and Spice have today unveiled “Bubble It”, the debut collaboration between the queen of Afrobeats and the queen of Dancehall.

Continuing on from her prolific summer, with the hotly anticipated “My Man ft Kranium” racking up over 2 million views on Youtube and the well-received “Begging” which has generated half a million plays on Spotify. An extensive run of live dates that span America, France, and Sweden is set to close out the summer and 3rd quarter of the year.

Thrilling, unapologetic and liberated, “Bubble It” is an anthem for women to call the shots and summon the inner ‘dancehall queen’.

This isn’t the first time an Afrobeats star and a Dancehall artiste has collaborated, however, this is the seminal moment where two of the leading figures across both musical cultures have united in embodying the essence of women empowerment and dance culture.

Stripping away her typical wholesome tone of voice, Yemi Alade is progressively demonstrating her ability to attract both a mature audience and a youthful one (over 1 million followers on TIKTOK) with this latest single. Yemi continues to push the boundaries and evolve her own brand of African style that resonates well with global audiences.

A self-entitled “Pan African” she continues to form bridges across the diaspora.

