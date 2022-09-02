A community leader and PDP stalwart in Yakurr local government area, Mr. Thomas Ofem, has called on the people of Yakurr to embrace the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Ntufam Senator Sandy Onor.

Ntufam Senator Sandy Onor is scheduled to visit Ugep to formally welcome some political big wigs who are decamping from APC to PDP Tuesday, September 2.

“I am pround of the Yakö man’s hospitality, for I am an oven-blasted Yakö in origin, and I believe other Yakurr sons and daughters proud of their origin would extend their warmth and love to Senator Onor when he visits.

“The PDP, led by Senator Sandy Onor provides us an opportunity to let Ben Ayade know that we are not happy, and we are ready for an alternative, which happens to be Sandy Onoh”, Ofem added

“The APC government of Ben Ayade is the worst thing that has happened to Cross River State in recent times. From our civil service, our cleanliness, our tourism to our security and our Agriculture, Ben Ayade has destroyed everything.”, he said

According to him, “the token appointments that are currently being dished out to our young men and women cannot save this administration. Ours is party politics and in party politics, Ayade = Prince Otu.”

“We should punish APC for destroying our nation and our state. A vote for Prince Otu means a vote for an incompetent and deliberately anti-people party.”, he advised.

