•Holds Benefit Concert Oct. 4 in Lagos

Worship4Change, a leading not-for-profit organization in Nigeria will on October 3, 2022, hold ‘Green Worship 5.0’, a benefit concert organised to raise awareness and support for indigent children, orphans and children with special needs. The annual concert, which is in its 5th edition, will hold at Pistis Conference Centre (Elevation Church), Lekki, Lagos, starting at 3PM.

The Convener and Chief Responsibility Officer, Worship4Change, Pastor Wale Adenuga, announced this at a pre-concert media parley at The Gateway, Iganmu Lagos on Thursday.

According to Pastor Adenuga, this year’s Concert Benefit will have in attendance leading gospel acts from Nigeria and United States, including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Panam Percy Paul, Bob Fitts, Moses Bliss, Victoria Orenze and 121 Selah.

Other artistes billed for the five-hour long concerts are Gaise Baba, Sinmidele, Psalmos, Mairo Ese, Folake Umosen, Kng James, Chigozie Wisdom and Laolu Gbenjo.

Adenuga who called on interested individuals and corporate organisations to register to attend at https://worship4change.rg/, said that one key additional feature to this year’s event is that “we are not just focusing on the event day for donations, we are earmarking the entire month to receive, solicit for and receive donations.”

He named the beneficiaries of this year’s benefit concert to include A.I.M. Special Children Centre, Kaduna, Puresouls Learning Foundation, RECDOT Foundation, The Leprosy Mission Nigeria, The Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation.

