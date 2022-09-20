By Efosa Taiwo

The World Athletics has ratified the women’s world 100m hurdles record set by Tobi Amusan at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon.

The international governing body for the sport of athletics on Tuesday confirmed this alongside the world records of two other athletes – Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughin.

The world records set by Tobi Amusan, Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 have been ratified,” the statement reads.

“Amusan’s 12.12 in the women’s 100m hurdles semi finals, Duplantis’s 6.21m in the men’s pole vault final and McLaughlin’s 50.68 in the women’s 400m hurdles final are all now officially in the record books, as is the world U20 mark of 9.94 set by Letsile Tebogo in the men’s 100m heats.”

The 25-year-old Nigerian sprinter stunned the athletics world with a record time of 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals at the event, breaking the six-year-old record held by USA’s Kendra Harrison.

She became the first Nigerian world champion at the World Athletics Championships with a gold medal in the 100m hurdles.

Amusan is also the current African, commonwealth, and world champion in the 100m hurdles, and holds the race record in the three competitions.

Recently, she was conferred in Abuja with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

