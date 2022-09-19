Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said he would grace the inauguration of Nigeria’s Dr. Osahon Enabulele as the President of the World Medical Association, WMA, in October in Berlin, Germany, just as he called for support for his administration on its reforms in the health sector.

The governor stated this when he received Enabulele, accompanied by his family members and leaders of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Government House on a courtesy visit.

He said strengthening the primary healthcare system was needed to make healthcare accessible to all.

He said: “We are undertaking medical changes. The resistance we have seen sometime might be quite discouraging but when we hear voices like you, who come up to say ‘you are on the right track,’ that is quite encouraging and I want to thank you immensely for the support.

“Except people like you lend your voice to support the decentralisation of the health care system in this country and strengthen it from the foundation, particularly the emphasis on primary health care, we may be heading towards a catastrophe going by the wave of epidemic outbreak in the world today.”

On his coming inauguration as WMA president, Obaseki, said: “It is your day in Germany (Berlin), it is our day and we have no option but to accompany you and support you and I am going to check my calendar and see how we do it, but you can’t go alone because it is our event because you are ours.”

Earlier, Enabulele rued the continuous migration of health workers from Africa and other developing countries to the outside world and called on the governments to check the reasons for this trend with a view to checking it.

Vulnerable households to benefit from Edo-Cares grants

No fewer than 169.

individuals from vulnerable households were trained, yesterday, in Benin City, Edo State to benefit from the Nigeria CARES (COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) code named EDO-CARES) grants in Edo.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs. Ifueko Alufohai, during a one-day livelihood support training and orientation organised by the State Cash Transfer Unit. SCTU, explained that the beneficiaries would be given grants ranging from N20,000 to N200,000.

Alufohai explained that the N-CARES was an emergency Relief World Bank-funded programme put in place to ameliorate the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on livelihoods, especially of the operators of businesses in the informal sector.

The Head, State Cash Transfer Unit, Flora Bossey, in her welcome address said the programme was designed for economically active youths and women.

Bossey said: “This programme is Disbursement Linked Indicator (DLI 1.3) under the Edo-Cares livelihood support programme, one of the 11 DLI being supported by the state government.

“The programme is taking place in two pilot local government areas of Oredo and Ikpoba-Okha in the state. The beneficiaries were selected from the state social register for the poor and vulnerable households.

“The state government has made it possible for the beneficiaries to receive grants to improve their businesses that were affected by COVID-19.”

According to her, “What we are doing here today, is the first round of livelihood and soft skills training to support their businesses before the grants would be disbursed.”

Mrs. Precious Osunde, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the state government for the kind gesture and promised to expand her business with the grant.

RELATED NEWS