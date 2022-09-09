By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun “Wizkid” has announced the release date of his next track “Bad to me”.

He made the announcement via his social media page on Friday, 9th September 2022 with the caption “Pre save Link! New Wizkid Music 😇🖤❤️🦅 !!” and an image of the title of the new song “Bad to me”

This comes a few days after Starboy ‘s fourth-studio album titled “Made in Lagos” was certified Gold in the United States.

Earlier this week, Wizkid indicated on his Instagram Story that he will be releasing a new song.

He shared that a big announcement was coming on September 9th.

However, today, he revealed that he will be dropping his new single on September 14th and it is titled “Bad to me”.

The new single is set to be his first track since he added four new songs to ‘Made In Lagos’ for the deluxe. The Grammy-nominated album featured hit tracks and contributions from Tems, Burna Boy, Damian Marley, Skepta, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Buju, “Essence” remix featuring Tems and Canadian singer Justin Bieber and many more.

Wizkid has also appeared on a couple of collaborations including Chris Brown’s ‘Call Me Everyday’, BNXN’S ‘Many Ways’, and DJ Tunez’s ‘Majo.

The news of the release has sparked excitement amongst the esteemed fans who have been eagerly waiting for new music from the multiple award-winning artiste as the Grammy winner is about to serenade the music community with another hit track.

With his next album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ on the way, Starboy will be looking to further break new ground internationally and thrill the music audience with lovely tunes.

RELATED NEWS