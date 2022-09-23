By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has said that he has his eyes fixed on winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria.

Recall the Super Eagles crashed out in the second round of the last edition of the tournament in Cameroon, losing 1-0 to Tunisia.

The next edition of the AFCON is slated to hold in Ivory Coast in 2023.

The Portuguese gaffer, who took over the reigns of the Super Eagles in May, said his plans for the team is to lead them to victory at AFCON.

He, however, stated that work needs to be done if the team should achieve that, starting from the friendly against Algeria.

In a press conference ahead of the friendly, Peseiro said, “I repeat I want to win the next AFCON and for that we need to improve our national team, we need to improve our dynamics, we need to improve our organization in and outside the field.

“Algeria is a good team. Of course, our goal is to win the next AFCON, but for that, we need to create the habit to win, it’s the main point. You introduce some younger players, introduce the tactical works, introduce the situation and dynamics, but at the same time, you want to win; you must create the habit to win. Every time, we want to win, to become the best national team in Africa, we must create that habit, and we want to win.”

Peseiro lauded the quality of the players in the Super Eagles, underpinning that as his confidence towards winning the AFCON

“We have many good players so I believe we can achieve success with our national which made me say I want to win the AFCON because I know the players.

“Me and my staff we keep watching many matches around the world concerning the performance of the players and like I said the national team is open for everybody.”

