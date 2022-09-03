By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will commission some projects completed by the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration, Monday, next week.

Vanguard gathered that some of the projects billed to be commissioned by Gov. Wike during his visit include the Osisioma Ngwa flyover, the Nwaobasi Estate ring road, Aba -Owerri road, among other infrastructural projects completed by the Ikpeazu administration.

Ikpeazu who stated this in Port Harcourt, while flagging off of the construction of township roads in Igwuruta town, Ikwerre council area of Rivers State, disclosed that the commissioning of the projects will mark the grand finale of the commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the creation of Abia State.

He explained that the commissioning of the projects by his Rivers state counterpart will be an opportunity to reciprocate Wike’s invitations to him for similar reasons.

The Governor thanked his Rivers State counterpart for his friendship and for being an outstanding Governor who has raised the standard, especially in the provision of infrastructure for the people of his State.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Abia state governor also urged his Rivers State counterpart not to be discouraged by the antics of detractors because right from Biblical times, those who undertake the task of rebuilding the State always encounter such challenges.

“I thank Governor Nyesom Wike for his friendship and for being an outstanding Governor who has raised the standard, especially in the provision of infrastructure for the people of Rivers State. I advise him not to be discouraged by the antics of detractors because right from Biblical times, those who undertake the task of rebuilding the State always encounter such challenges. Governor Wike will be in Abia to commission our projects next Monday. The commissioning of the projects will mark the grand finale of the commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the creation of Abia State,” Ikpeazu said.

Earlier, Wike had expressed appreciation of the government and people of Rivers State to Ikpeazu for honoring their invitation and for being his strong political ally.

He described Ikpeazu as a consistent and trustworthy friend.

