By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC Prof. Umar Danbatta, has lamented the negative impact of the destruction and vandalization of telecommunications infrastructure across the country, resulting in unwarranted low quality of network experience and quality of service.

He said this is evidenced in fibre cuts, theft of telecom facilities like generators at sites, and vandalism of base stations, among other vices, have become a major burden on the service providers, while telecom consumers have continued to suffer unwarranted disruptions of their hard-earned services.

According to him, over 50,000 cases of major destruction to telecom infrastructure and facilities have been reported across the country in the past five years, raising alarm over the dangerous implication of these incidents to the quality of telecommunications services in Nigeria.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, made the observation recently at the weekend at an event held Abuja.

He expressed worry over how these incidents have continued to affect the Quality of Experience, (QoE), of consumers, and called members of the public, and security agencies join hands together to cub the menace.

According to him, “The impact of vandalism of infrastructure is felt by all in the quality of services rendered as it results in increasing drop calls, data and Internet connectivity disruptions, aborted and undelivered short messaging services (SMS), as well as countless failed calls”.

For him, ‘the ability to connect and communicate is fundamental to human existence, improvement in businesses processes, government services, education, as well as social and family networking through seamless connections, every community should get involved in protecting the critical infrastructure that makes these services possible’’.

“Therefore, as a community, you are expected to report cases of vandalism of telecoms infrastructure to the nearest law enforcement agencies such as the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and also share adequate information received from NCC with your family, friends, and neighbours.

“We believe, with your cooperation as critical stakeholders in the telecoms sector, we can all work with the law enforcement authorities in protecting telecom infrastructure in your community”, Danbatta stated to emphasise the role of the communities in protecting critical national assets.

