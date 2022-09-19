By Julliet Umeh

THE Children Evangelism Ministry, CEM, weekend, urged Nigerians to get involved in raising good children, noting that when children are directed in the right paths, they will not depart from them.

CEM made the call in Lagos during the relaunch of the Ministry, birthed 43 years ago.

In his remarks, the President of the group, Evangelist Tony Chukwudile, who spoke on the significance of the ministry’s relaunch, said: “After 43 years, there is a need to relaunch because many people are getting tired. Some started the ministry and are no more, while some are new.

“So, there is a need for relaunching to remind ourselves and the people alive what we are called to do. And also to remind ourselves that these children must be cared for now before they get hardened.

“Bible says ‘train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

He, however, regretted that 43 years after, many people are yet to key into the vision of CEM.

He said: “Everybody, including fathers, mothers, teachers and every responsible adult in the society should get involved in evangelizing the children when they are young.”

Also, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in Lagos State, Rev. Steven Adegbite, described the relaunch of the ministry as the beginning of a revolution.

Adegbite said: “This programme is the beginning of the revolution and we must embrace it. That is why I promised, on behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, that we are going to support it.”

Speaking on the negative impact of media content on a child’s development, he said: “The effects of social media content on our children are enormous and it’s something we must stop.

“We must ensure that our children behave properly in our society because there are many things they learn from it, some of them are now gay, lesbians. How can we continue that way?

On her part, one of the executives of CEM, Deaconess Adefemi Taire called for collaborations in the development of wholesale content in the media space.

RELATED NEWS