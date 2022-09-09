Fireboy

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML claimed the American singer Madonna messaged him twice.

The Peru crooner Fireboy said the American musician sent him a message on two different occasions.

He claimed in 2019 that Madonna informed him she was his fan and loved his music, while in 2022 he said she wanted to collaborate with him on a project.

“I want you to be a part of my classic music. Of course, I’m down,” Fireboy said to have quoted Madonna in a video.

