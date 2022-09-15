By John Alechenu, Abuja

The ongoing consultations as well as hire wire lobbying is largely responsible for the delay in constituting the Obi/ Datti Presidential Campaign Council by the Labour Party, Vanguard has learnt.

It was gathered in Abuja, on Thursday that the Julious Abure-led National Working Committee is still in consultation with the various interest groups as well as individuals who have indicated interest in playing one role or another in the campaign.

A top ranking member of the party leadership familiar with the development said, “The truth is, too many people have shown interest in playing active roles in the campaign both at home and in the diaspora.

“But we have had a difficult time getting most of them to understand that they must not all be part of the campaign council to play a role.

“We cannot afford to have an unwinding number of people as members everyone wants to belong to the council this is simply not practicable.

“The Labour Party as a political party, has its structure and would naturally perform the coordination role. We also have a coalition of Pro-Peter Obi support groups popularly called the Big Tent to which people like Prof. Pat Utomi and members of the National Consultative Front belong.

“We also have other smaller political parties who joined the Labour Party all in the bid to ensure victory for the Obi-Datti ticket, all these groups do not only want to play a role, they want to lead managing these various interests has been a huge challenge.”

It would be recalled that the National Headquarters of the LP had to recently disown one Fabian Ihekweme, who claimed to have been appointed the Imo State Coordinator of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation allegedly inaugurated by Prof Utomi.

The party also issued a disclaimer when Utomi announced one Mr. Charles Odibo, as Spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign.

The LP in a statement soon after Utomi announced Odibo, annulled the appointment arguing that such appointments can only be made by the National Chairman of the party.

When contacted, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Arabambi Abayomi, said the party was on top of the situation.

He said, “We are working on it and sooner than later we will announce and inaugurate the council.

“The party leadership in consultation with relevant stakeholders is working to ensure we have an all encompassing council which will leave nobody behind. There is no cause for concern.”

