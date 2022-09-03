By Chris Onuoha

Chibundu Kelvin Solomon, popularly known as “Solospino” is a Nigerian Austrian based singer, rapper, songwriter, performer, actor, poet and entrepreneur, who celebrated his birthday on August 18. The artist hails from Obile in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State released his most anticipated Ep titled “PVC” one of his most cherished piece of art that he has ever created.

The Afrobeat, Afrotrap, Afropop singer and rapper started his music career from an early age when he was in primary school and he won the first ever MTN children Music competition in Port Harcourt City, River State.

Solospino said “ I attended a public primary school and there were also children from different private schools at the competition. I felt that I had no chance but when I mounted the stage, people loved my music and the way I sang even though I was tensed up. I received a special star necklace from the organisers of the competition after winning the competition. Whenever I wore the necklace, I feel like a star because of the shiny colours of the necklace.

Solospino later picked up his music career professionally in 2015 when he released his first official single titled “Kolona” which won him the “Breakthrough Artist of the year” at the African Diaspora Merit Award (ADMA) in 2015.

“ I did not believe that I would win because I just released the song in Nigeria. I shot the musical video and the song suddenly became an instant hit. I felt so good and happy that I won the award because it was like making the African continent proud.

In 2017/2018, Solospino launched a hit collaboration entitled “Touch” where he featured “Davido” and the “Mayorkun” which earned him a big exposure into the mainstream and recognitions by some of the top celebrities.

“ I feel great and happy to collaborate with Davido, who is a big name in the music industry. Afrobeat is taking a great change in the world and people appreciate Afrobeat and am so happy to be alive to see people appreciate Afrobeat music. It is a blessing for me and I gave my best for the music”

After dropping some singles like “Good wife” with a lovely visual shot by “Hg2 Films” and a collaboration titled “Showcase” which featured iCent. The young artist released yet another EP titled “Hustle Na Bae” in 2020 with hit songs like “Odor” “Hustle Na Bae” “Oversize” etc. He later released the heartwarming visual to his song “Light” featuring “Veekey” and “Tiffanny” The song, Light and it’s visual paved way for Solospino in the European countries and the world at large.

According to Solospino, my stage performance is energetic in nature and my fans love my music. I am very energetic on stage and they feel the rhythm and they are happy when they listen to my songs.

“ The environment influences me a lot because as a content creator, I write all my songs, lyrics and that is why I keep up to the space as much as possible. The people I meet, talk to and do a lot of things with influences me. I am a person that whatever thing that I hear often becomes part of me and it forms something inside of me that I want to let out which makes me to sing songs about the situation around me.

“ Everything around me in my environment influences me. My EP, PVC, which I released this month was done when I was in Nigeria. The EP, PVC is about a real story. This is a moment for us to reflect what is going on the country. How we can make it better, how we can be the change that we want other people to be for us. The change has to start from us and this is a big deal to me. I might change the negative energy to make good use of it in my own positive way.”

“ I have a lot of songs that am working on but every song that I make is revolutionised and it is like a vision. My songs deal with issues that will happen in future and this EP titled PVC got released at the right timing. I want to be part of the change that is coming to Nigeria. There will be a new face of Africa and Nigeria. There is a better Nigeria coming and Nigeria will be great once again. I want to be part in the new rebirth of Nigeria and it is my own way of making things happen. I want to be the change that will come to Nigeria in a positive way.The EP is about waking people up to not just get their “PVC” but to also understand the power of choice that they have and to make a wise use of it. And we want Nigeria to be great again. This EP is a special project for me and it is one of my best art. It is a call to reality and we should make good use of social media positively.

“ I enjoin my fans to continue to expect good music in different genre from me and I believe the world will continue to appreciate my music and art.

“ I see myself as one of the biggest artist in the world and I want to be a light to my people that when they look up to me, they will have hope. I want to do positive changes through my music.

