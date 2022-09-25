Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba has confessed to hiring a witch doctor.

The French International, however, said it was not to harm anyone but to help him with his injuries.

He explained to investigators working for France’s Central Office for the Fight against Organised Crime (OCLCO) that he was “looking to be protected against injury” and “also to help poor kids in Africa” he was in connection with through an aid organisation.

Two judicial sources in Paris confirmed the revelations and the transcript from interviews completed last month.

Pogba’s confession comes after his brother, Mathias, claimed ‘The Marabout’ who calls himself ‘Ibrahim the Great’ was paid to cast evil spells on Mbappé.

Five suspects including Mathias, have been charged with trying to blackmail Pogba out of more than £ 11 million.

RELATED NEWS