By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian comedian, Michael Sani Amanesi, known professionally as Mc Lively, has opened up about his struggles with his profession.

Mc Lively, a law graduate, in an interview, revealed how he struggled with the decision to dump law for comedy.

Mc Lively, who though that he enjoyed his profession as a lawyer and excelled at it, said wasn’t feeling fulfilled in the law practice.

According to him, it was a huge problem to make people understand his interest as a comedian.

Comparing his life to that of singer, Falz, who is also a law graduate, Mc Lively described Falz as an inspiration and his mentor.

His words, “I love law so much, and I excelled at it. But there’s such a struggle between what one does in school, and what obtains in real life. I mean, how do I go to law school and spend such huge amounts of money, and straight out of Law School, I’m being offered N5,000 per month.

“And before I even got that particular one, I had gone to 3 or 4 different chambers”

“Now, imagine what I would have to go through when I want to get an actual job.

It was such a huge problem when I was in law school, telling people that I wanted to be a comedian. People would always ask why I spent 5 years, including law school, just to end up as a comedian.”

The comedian also added, “Most times, when you want to do something, it’s always easier when there’s someone who has done that same thing. And I’m usually like Falz the Bahd Guy also he studied Law too. I just want to say, Thank you, boss; that’s one of my greatest inspirations and mentors.”

