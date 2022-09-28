.

By Clifford Ndujihe

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has given reasons he did not attend the book launch by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday.

Anyaoku said he was not formally invited to the event and was not consulted before his name was published as a special guest of honour.

According to Anyaoku, an announcement was made in the media which indicated that he would be a Special Guest of Honour at Atiku Abubakar’s book presentation scheduled for September 28 at Chida Hotels Events Centre in Abuja.

In a statement, Chief Anyaoku said nobody formally consulted him and he never agree to attend the event, adding that he remains nonpartisan while praying for the emergence of a competent leader next year.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to the announcement in This Day newspaper of 26/9/22 that I would be a Special Guest of Honour at Atiku Abubakar’s book presentation scheduled for 28th September at Chida Hotels Events Centre in Abuja.

“Given the understandable propensity to read political meanings in public associations at this time of competition by political parties in the context of 2023 national elections, I wish to unequivocally state that nobody sought and obtained my agreement to be present at this particular book presentation.

“I have accepted the unreserved apologies rendered to me by the organizers of the event, and wish to reiterate that I remain non-partisan in praying that my country Nigeria will in 2023 elect people of proven competence and character whose sole mission will be to serve the national interests.”

RELATED NEWS