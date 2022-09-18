Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has explained that his fortright criticism of the Federal Government was to make the government work better for the people and not to vilify the office of the President as being wrongly perceived in some quarters.

He said “most of the policies of the Federal Government which I kick against are clearly anti-people, especially those that effect our people. And my criticisms are meant to make the government live up to its responsibilities to the people and not intended to vilify the President as being perceived by some persons.”

The Governor who spoke during a Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the Tor Sankera, HRH, Chief Abu King Shuluwa held at the Catholic Youth Centre Church Makurdi, urged Christians especially those in Benue State not to relent in praying for their leaders at all levels for God’s grace to lead in the right direction.

The Governor maintained that although he had the privilege to contribute financially to the medical trip of Tor Sankera abroad, his healing was mainly a result of the prayers of the people, which brought God’s intervention.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Benue North East District, Senator Suswam expressed gratitude to God for healing the royal father, saying as a father and traditional leader, the First Class Chief needed to be healthy to continue rendering service to his subjects.

The celebrant and Tor Sankera, Chief Shuluwa who was overwhelmed with joy attributed his healing to people’s prayers while his wife, Elizabeth Shuluwa thanked Governor Ortom for his huge financial support to the treatment of the royal father both at home and abroad.

In a homily at the Mass, the Parish Priest, Rev Fr. Shima Ukpanya emphasised the need for believers to sustain prayers for God to make leaders lead in a way that would foster peace, progress and development.

