By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A 40-year-old woman and mother of four, Mrs.Joy Emmanuel Sunday who was arrested by the police in Akwa Ibom State for conspiracy over the kidnap of her husband has confessed to doing so because her husband starved her of sex and money to take care of their children for too long.

The suspect made the disclosure when she was paraded on Friday, September 2, 2022, alongside 29 other suspects arrested for various offenses such as kidnapping, and armed robbery, by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi at the command Headquarters Ikot Akpan Abia.

She lamented that She has been subjected to doing all sorts of manual jobs to fend for herself and their four children since her husband got married to another woman.

She explained that when her son completed Secondary education he could not not further his studies because there was no money.

Her words: “I arranged for my husband’s kidnapping because for a long time, he had abandoned me with his children. Even when my father and mother inlaws were alive he abandoned me. He never cared for his children.

“I engaged in menial jobs such as weeding in people’s farm to feed his children and pay their school fees. One of the children finished from secondary school and I approached my husband to plan how to send the son to learn trade since he refused to send him to University, but my husband shunned me.

” The major reason i arranged for his kidnapping is that my husband refused to have sex with me and does not take care of me and the children”

She, however denied that she never collected her share of the money before she and some members of the kidnap gang were arrested by the police for the crime.

” The kidnapper that collected the ransom of N2million never gave my share, I have not even seen the money. It was when the kidnappers were sharing the N2m that the police arrested them and they mentioned me. They never gave me any part of the ransom collected from my husband.

“The kidnap kingpin (now at large) identified as Udo moji assured me that he will collect the money from my husband for me since my husband attacked me and poured away soup in the pot. So, I agreed with him and he kidnapped my husband. I ran around to gather money to pay the kidnappers. The main suspect, Udo moji ran away”, She disclosed

On his part, her husband identified as Mr. Emmanuel Sampson Ebong who hailed from Ntak Obio Akpa in Oruk Anam local government area while narrating his ordeal in the hands of his abductors said ” I was kidnapped on July 21, 2022 in my compound. I came back from treatment because I was weak.

“Around 8.30pm, I saw about six people in my compound. They struggled with me and relased two gun shots into the air,. I struggled with them before they took me out of my compound in a mini bus and drove away.

” They kept me from that Thursday till Sunday and demanded N10m from me and later reduced it to N2m before the police came that day, If not God, they would have killed me.

They took me me to Etinan where they caged me. I thank the Nigeria Police for the rescue operations.

” I also thank my Village Head. I didn’t know the reason they kidnapped me and collected N2m from me. The police later recovered over N500,000 from them”, He narrated.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of police, Olatoye Durosinmi while parading the suspects vowed that his command would not leave any stone unturned to ensure the protection of the people’s lives and property.

