By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A members of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Rotimi Bolufemi has stated that Kogi is up for grab for the People Democratic party against the boasting of the State governor that APC will win the state ‘100’ percent.

Bolufemi stated this on Wednesday while speaking at the backdrop of his governorship ambition in Kogi.

He said the maladministration and poor performances of the present APC government led by Yahay Bello has made the job easy for PDP to recapture the state starting form next year generation election.

“Without boasting, Atiku Abubaker, inspite of the internal problems of the PDP, will win the 2023 presidential election. Kofi will be an easy ride because the incompetent administration of the present Government has pave way for us.

“Aside that, out of the whole presidential candidates , Atiku stands out as the most prepared candidate who has the best programme to transform the country. We urged all Nigerians to vote massively for him in next year presidential election”

“Kogi is still a PDP state, and the party will win at least 80 percent of all elective seats in the state including that of the presidency if there is free and fair election. We will commence door- to door campaign as soon as the campaign is lifted by INEC at the end of the month”

Bolufemi who is a reknown philanthropist and an astute oil magnate, also hinted about his aspiration to run for the 2024 governorship race in Kogi state.

Bolu said he was set to contest for the governorship seat under the platform of the People’s Democratic party because he was determined to rescue the state from perennial poverty and underdevelopment and make the state one of the best in the country.

The business mogul who is the first to declarsaid if elected, he has a four- point agenda of massive industrialization, large scale food production, civil service reformation and qualitative and compulsory education as his thematic areas of concentration to take the state to an enviable heights.

“I am a grass root politician who has traversed all the 21 local government areas of the state and know the peculiar problems and solutions of each area. I have already drawn a comprehensive blue print for the state which I hope to unveil very soon”.

The guber aspirant who said he has been resident in the state for the past 17 years and has some of his business concerns in the state where he employed hundreds of kogites stressed the need for the citizens to avoid voting for diaspora politicians who will only come to fritter away the wealth of the state but to elect a grass root politician like him who really knows where the shoe pinches

He lamented the level of poverty among the people in the state especially among primary school teachers and local government workers whom he said are receiving miserable percent payment as salaries and said if elected he will not only pay their salaries in full but will review their wages upward

He also promise to give power back to the people by making the local government as the real third tier of government with the monthly allocations going directly to the respective local government accounts even as he also promise to embark on massive rural development to boost rural economy and make them to be self sufficient.

