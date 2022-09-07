The Lagos state government has commenced the collection of levies for cars parked outside the perimeter fence of companies.

The Lagos State Parking Authority had in a letter dated August 15 and sent by LASPA to Nellies, stated that it had charged the firm the sum of N290,000 for the parking lot outside the business premises.

According to the letter, the food company was directed to pay N80,000 per annum each for the three parking lots, as well as a non-refundable administrative processing fee of N50,000.

