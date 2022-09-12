Keyamo, Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has fired back at critics of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, questioning the authenticity of his family.

Keyamo said this in a conversation held on a Twitter Spaces Programme organised by the ABAT (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) media team on Sunday.

Read also: Tinubu’s men speak on certificate, ‘Amoda Ogunlere’ controversy

Tinubu’s family

The lawyer argued that the former Lagos state governor’s family has not disowned him, and anyone still raising an issue on it is fabricating lies.

Keyamo said, “We can’t stay in our houses and manufacture cock and bull stories about families. If the families you say he claims to be part of has not come out to deny their illustrious son, then what is your headache?”

Speaking on the issue of the alleged falsity of Tinubu’s certificate, Keyamo said, “PDP seriously wanted Lagos and Asiwaju held firm if he ever presented a false certificate back in 1999 and now, PDP and INEC will have feasted on it and used it in disqualifying him from contesting.”

Bullion vans in 2019

On the issue of Bullion vans driven to the residence of the APC National Leader prior to the 2019 general elections, the minister dared Nigerians to come up with evidence.

He, then, added that Tinubu has met all the requirements to vie for the most coveted political office in Nigeria.

“On the question of Bullion van in Asiwaju’s house, if I may ask, how much was in it? Whoever makes a claim or allegation should come with proof. Bullion vans are for hire, they are not the property of anyone.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is overqualified to contest for the position of the President of Nigeria as he has met the minimum qualification required by the law Section 131(d).”

Corruption’s allegations

Keyamo also quoted the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, that Tinubu has been probed many times by the anti-graft agencies.

He said he should be in jail by now if he was found culpable of any corruption allegations levelled against him.

“Ribadu said during his time, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was one of the most investigated ex-governor, as seriously as the PDP wanted to bring him down if they found anything Asiwaju will have been in jail by now.”

RELATED NEWS