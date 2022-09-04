By Ayo Onikoyi

Instagram is fast becoming a platform for business and pleasure. While many videos and pictures abound for one’s pleasure, not all are quite free. This is a reality painted by an Influencer who goes by the name @ChubbyEmpress. In her recent post, and a follow-up to her birthday eye-popping pictures she made it clear what it takes to slide into her Direct Mail (DM).

According to her, every feeling expressed to her has a price-tag attached to it. In fact, a compliment means having to cough out some money.

“ Saying ‘Hi dear’ is N15k . Saying “Hellon Dearie is N20k while “Can I know you better” attracts N15k charge. Wanting my pictures will cost you N80k. And saying “Hello Baby” is N120k because I’m not a baby. Asking me where I’m chatting from will cost you N30k. I admire you dear will cost you 80k with one chicken, a goat and tubers of yam. To tell me you are falling for me will cost N200k,” she posts on her Instagram page.

She also listed that telling her you love her costs N300k plus other things. And she added that telling her she’s the most beautiful girl you have ever seen costs N50k, according to her, for deceiving her.

Little or nothing is known about her. All we know is that she has just over 10 thousand followers and designates herself as a social media influencer. And she stated emphatically that her prices are non-negotiable.

Curiously enough, this is a trend that is fast gaining traction on social media, as many slay queens believe they are not for free in any case.

RELATED NEWS