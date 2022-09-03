By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Chelsea’s new signing, Wesley Fofana debuts for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel makes five changes to his team to host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge today.

Fofana joined Chelsea from Leicester City and lines up in defence alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva, who captains the side, ahead of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

West Ham make two changes to the team which drew with Tottenham in midweek. Emerson Palmieri, who joined the Hammers from Chelsea this summer, replaces Aaron Cresswell at left-back after the latter picked up an injury against Spurs.

Another new arrival Lucas Paqueta comes in for Said Benrahma to make his first start for West Ham.

Still for Chelsea, Reece James returns after missing last match against Southampton through illness, replacing Cesar Azpilicueta on the right, while Marc Cucurella continues on the left.

Mateo Kovacic makes his first start of the season after recovering from a knee injury and Conor Gallagher returns from suspension, plus Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts as the hamstring injury he picked up against Southampton turned out not to be as serious as first feared.

Christian Pulisic comes into the attack with Raheem Sterling, meaning Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, and Jorginho miss out.

Full Line up

Chelsea: 3-1-4-2

Mendy, Fofana, Thiago Silva (c), Koulibaly, James, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Cucurella, Pulisic, Sterling

Substitutes: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Broja, Havertz

West Ham United: 4-2-3-1

Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson, Soucek, Rice (c), Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Randolph, Ogbonna, Coventry, Downes, Benrahma, Cornet, Lanzini

Referee: Andrew Madley

