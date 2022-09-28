…says rally prelude to official campaign launch

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julious Abure, has assured Nigerians that the party will soon make public a complete list of members of its Campaign Council.

Abure said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “The Labour Party will officially open its campaigns in a few days from now and the world will be formally notified.

“It will also formally unveil a list of leaders and members of the party that will formally the campaign council.

“Today, the presidential candidate of our party, His Excellency Peter Obi and his running mate Dr. Baba Datti-Ahmed, honoured an invitation from the Middle Belt forum to attend her solidarity rally in Jos.

“The hugely attended rally brought party faithful and supporters alike from all the states from the Middle Belt to welcome the rave of the moment, our candidate, and have assured him that the entire zone will stand with him.“

According to him, the Jos rally which is coming weeks after over 3 million supporters of the party converged on Jos in a solidarity rally to urge Peter Obi to led them to the 2023 general election, fell on the first day of the commencement of the campaigns for the general elections as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The LP National Chairman further said, “For our numerous supporters and members across the nation, this is to inform you that we are yet to commence our own campaigns.

“We are using this opportunity to sympathize with millions of Nigerian students who have been forced out of their various institutions of learning for nearly eight months by a government that has very little regards for our future generations.

“Education is the bedrock of any nation and for any government to toil with the sector, is disastrous. “

The party therefore urged the President Muhammadu Buhari- led government to quickly resolve the lingering faceoff between the Federal Government and the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

It also called on well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Government to sheath its ego and salvage the education sector before it irredeemably consumes our youths.

Abure said, “And to our esteemed university students, the Labour Party is aware of the difficulties you have been exposed to in the last seven years; a situation where students spend six years for a four year course.

“The Labour Party government intends to declare a state of emergency on education which will ultimately end the incessant academic disruption. Labour Party government is your government and the youth will play major role therein.”

