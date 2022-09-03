By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least six persons were feared dead in renewed armed herdsmen attack on Umella village in Mbawa Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The attackers also reportedly left several persons injured while survivors were said to have fled the community with their family members to safer areas.

A source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the invaders stormed the community at about 3 pm on Thursday, shooting sporadically and killing anyone they caught up with.

“The Fulani herdsmen came around 3pm and attacked the villagers. They shot and killed and also macheted their victims. Six persons were found dead and several others sustained injuries after the attackers retreated, but majority of the people have also fled their homes.” he said.

According to him, the bodies recovered so far included those of Orfega Ibember, Alex Msuega, Aginde Ibember, Verlumun Ortese, Tsula Iortyer, and another unidentified corpse.

Chairman of Guma LGA, Mike Uba, who confirmed the attack said six persons were killed in the incident.

Meanwhile the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Colonel Paul Hemba (retd.) who also confirmed the development said, “the information I have is that six people were killed in an unprovoked attack on Umella community on Thursday afternoon.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive details of the incident.

