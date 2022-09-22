….as Labour Party woos Anenih

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As political parties intensify lobbying of political heavyweights by visits, discussions, promises and agreements, a youth support group of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, aspirant for Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency, Ose Anenih, Thursday, declared that anywhere he decides to go they will go with him.

One of the coordinators of a youth group for Ose Aenenih when he ran for the House of Representatives ticket simply called Anongo, told Vanguard that, “Ose’s network of supports in Uromi, Edo State and beyond are ready to follow him anywhere if he decides to stay or leave the PDP.”

He made the statement on the heels of Anenih being spotted at the National Headquarters of Labour Party, LP, where he was in a close door meeting with the National Chairman of the Labour Party Comrade Julius Abure.

Details of the hour long meeting are unavailable as both men declined to speak to the media.

Ose Anenih, scion of late Chief Anthony Anenih and Julius Abure both hail from Uromi, Edo State.

