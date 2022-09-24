By Bashir Bello

Barely hours after the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC unveiled names of the Presidential Campaign Council, the Director, Support Groups Coordination (North-West), Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi says it will run an issue based campaigns for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that devoid of hate speech.

Dan’Agundi, the Managing Director, Kano Road Traffic Management Agency, KAROTA disclosed this in a media chat with newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

The former majority leader at the Kano State House of Assembly and grassroot politician said Tinubu has track records and pedigrees hence it resolve to run an issue based campaign to showcase the stuff its candidate is made of.

He said its candidate has what it takes to tackle issue of insecurity, unemployment among others.

According to him, “We will focus on issue based campaign because we have more than 1,001 things to show about our candidate and what he has done because he has a track record and that pedigrees.

“So, I advise our followers to focus based on these instead of joining baseless issues with others who write some sort of irresponsibility things.

“One of the most important issue is security. Lagos has been secured since the time of Bola Tinubu. The only time we heard about a problem was during the EndSARs and then it was a Nationwide issue. The foundation he laid on security is what is being enjoyed in the state.

“When you take this (security), this is our major problem in the country and Tinubu has laid that kind of foundation in his state. We believe he will reciprocate same in the country.

“Other issues such as unemployment among others will also come to past.

“We will take the campaign to house to house, nooks and crannies. We also plan to organize a 2 million match for it candidate,” Dan’Agundi said.

