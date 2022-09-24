…As Ooni emerges from seclusion amidst tradition, culture, glamour

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that insecurity, especially kidnapping and banditry will seize to exist before the end of this year.

Speaking at the 2022 Olojo festival on Saturday, President Buhari urged Nigerians to be security conscious and should not leave policing the country to security operatives alone.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesol, who spoke in Yoruba, the President sought the cooperation of Nigerians to tackle insecurity by being very vigilant at all times.

His words: “It is also our responsibility as a people not to leave security of our community for security operatives alone. We must all be vigilant and escalate strange movements in our society. Government is aware of your effort to ensure unity across the country, I must assure you that all forms of insecurity bedeviling the country will be history before the end of the year”.

He also charge traditional institutions across the country to influence on the young populace to go back to farm with a view to tackle food scarcity in the country.

“Kabiyesi, this is full culture in display, I am proud to be here and part of a rich tradition. Well, in ancient times, this festival used to be part of farming harvest, hence, urged traditional institution to impress on the populace to go back to farm. We should embrace hardwork, mix festivity with labour to be productive and efficient”, he said.

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, disclosed that his administration is committed to promotion of culture as a means to generating revenue, hence, it priorities security of lives and property to attract tourists.

Meanwhile different traditional groups, princes and cults paid have to the Ooni, who emerges from seven days seclusion to communune with the gods on issues confronting Nigerians and Yoruba race worldwide.

According to a member of the House of Representatives for Ife federal constituency, Hon. Taofeek Ajilosoro and Segun Fanibe, the festival is a source of uniting Yoruba sons and daughters across the world irrespective of their political and religion affiliation.

The event climaxed with the Ooni adorning the “Are” crown as his emergence prompted participants to embark on prayers for protection and prosperity.

