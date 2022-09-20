Princesses Beatrice and Eugene at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. PhotoCredit: SkyNews

By Biodun Busari

Princess Beatrice and her sister Eugene were among the members of the royal family who paid last respect to Queen Elizabeth II’s during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The royal sisters, who are the daughters of the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson referred to the British longest-serving monarch as “our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand” that will be sorely missed.

In their tribute, the princesses said they had thought the Queen would be with them forever.

This was shared on Eugene’s Instagram page on Saturday – two days before the funeral.

“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly,” they said in the statement.

Sky News reported that, “On Saturday, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, joined the rest of Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren for a vigil around her coffin at Westminster Hall.

“They were joined by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s husband that she married in July 2020, and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s husband since October 2018.”

They arrived in the company of their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The statement further read, “Our dearest Grannie. We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all.

“There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

“You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.

“For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy.

“You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.”

