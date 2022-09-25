By Haruna Aliyu

Kebbi state ASUU chairman, Dr Ibrahim Yale, of KSUSTA, has reaffirmed his stand with the association.

He said that the branch was still on strike because all Nigerian universities have almost peculiar demands, adding that, the issues are same regardless of state or federal universities.

Explaining further, he said if such demands are met both state and federal universities will benefits from them.

He stated that the education revitalization fund which is one of the demands of ASUU is for all universities in the country.

Giving reasons his branch was still on strike, Yale stated the yearly increments, backlog of earned academic allowance, minimum wage adjustments, implementations of promotions from 2020 to 2021, domestications of review laws and regulations of conditions of service and mini overhead of 5m among other local demands..

He noted that the academic activities remains grounded in Kebbi State University of science and Technology Alieru till further notice.

