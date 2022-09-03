.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma charged Ndi Igbo to strengthen their negotiation skill to play at the center.

At the Public Lecture tagged: Igbos quest for Nigeria’s unity, in Honor of Chief (Dr.) E. C. Iwuanyanwu at Sam Mbakwe Hall, Imo Concord Hotel, Owerri, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the Igbos must leverage on our compassionate advantage to strengthen our negotiation skill.

According to the Governor, “the greatest of all is that we are weak in negotiations. We are often not as diplomatic as we ought to be. Perhaps our greatest bane is the “Nzogbu Nzogbu, Enyimba” spirit in all of us. This spirit probably deludes us into believing that we can do it all alone or into hoping that someday “manna” will fall from heaven and give us the day”.

The Governor added that even though the unfortunate event of the 60s has not helped matters, Igbos are still held hostage. He added that Ndi Igbo have risen from the ashes, spreading across the Nation still seeking better accommodation and not domination.

In his encomium on Chief Iwuanyanwu, he stated that the elder Statesman has always defended the legitimate quest by Ndigbo to have a fair deal in Nigeria.

Present at the event were: Goodluck Jonathan, the Fmr President-General, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, distinguished statesmen, traditional rulers, and a host of Government officials.

