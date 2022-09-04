The people of Ezhionum Community, in Ukwuani local government area today declared that they will vote for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the APC.

The people who made the declaration today during a special town hall meeting convened by Chief Chuks Akogor, stated that the impart of Osanebi across Ndokwa Nation, has made the APC party of choice in Ndokwa Nation.

They promised that when it’s time for official campaigns, the day Osanebi will visit the ward, the community will be locked down totally that day to receive him.

RELATED NEWS