Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Agege/Osanebi Unit Canvassers of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has vowed to deliver two million votes for the APC joint gubernatorial ticket of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi.

The canvassers whom made the vow today during the inauguration of the Oshimili North chapter, said they will work very hard to win every polling unit for the APC.

According to them, Agege and Osanebi, Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of the party, are the two best in the gubernatorial contest and their antecedents in politics makes it easy to market them to Deltans.

Earlier, state chairman of the canvassers, Lucky Dikadi, while Inaugurating the Oshimili North canvassers charged them to be steadfast and committed to all candidates of the party.

Dikadi assured the canvassers that the party leadership will leave no stone unturned in providing the support needed for them to succeed in their various unit.

