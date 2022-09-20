.

…..as Prof. Salako reels out achievements in 5years

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

TheFederal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has concluded plan to solve water problem being experienced on its campus with its newly constructed dam.

The dam, located at Mawuko, has capacity of 7 billion litres of water and will serve domestic, industrial, as well as irrigation purposes during dry season.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Felix Kolawole Salako, who disclosed this, while reeling out his achievements since his assumption of office in 2017, highlighted many completed and ongoing projects, worth several billions of Naira.

