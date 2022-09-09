By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The West Africa Students Union, WASU, says it is targeting over 170,000 students across the West African sub-region to benefit from its students’ scholarship scheme in line with the philosophy of its founding fathers.

The Diplomatic President of WASU, Comrade Romans Pilla made the disclosure at the Special Public Lecture of the union which also featured the conferment of a honourary Doctorate Degree on the Group Executive Director, Strategy Portfolio Development and Capital Project of Dangote Group, Mr. Edwin Devakumar by the University of Contou for his three years contribution to the development of the society.

Addressing the gathering held at the Civil Center Victoria Island Lagos, Comrade Pilla said the event was put together in order to assemble all the students from the sub-region towards chatting a way forward to address the challenges confronting the educational development in the sub-region.

He stated that WASU which was founded in London in August 1925 by Ladipo Solanke and Herbert Bright, both members of British West Africa became the key political socio-cultural organization for West Africa.

The WASU President who lauded the past leaders of the union for the legacies they built for the present generation said “this is the first time the WASU in offering scholarship to the students.”

He noted that his administration was anchored on promoting education and entrepreneurship for self reliance through the scholarship scheme adding that “with the support from reputable organizations WASU is targeting over 170,000 students across the West Africa sub-region in line with the philosophy of the founding fathers which was based on self help, unity and cooperation.”

The WASU President explained that the scholarship would greatly help students who were having challenges of funding their education and sued for the support of spirited organizations for the sustainability of the scheme.

He commended the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who he said had been working tirelessly for the economic well-being of the people across the sub-region.

Comrade Pilla also lauded Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, the President of All Africa Students Union, Osislogu Osikenyi, staff of Dangote Industries especially the Head of Corporate Commission, Tony Chiejina as well as NANS President Asefon Sunday for supporting him.

The guest speaker at the event, Mr. Bhavesh Chandadria who is the Head of Business, Ethiopia Steel Plc, spoke on the theme, “Africa Quest for Industrialization and Self Reliance: Echoes from the Past, Sounds of the Present and Music of the Future” sued for productivity competition and diversification.

