…Says End to terrorism is in Sight

The Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development has passed a vote of confidence on the Department of state services (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency, (DIA) and the National Intelligence Agency ( NIA) for the tremendous successes recorded in the renewed war against insurgency, banditry and criminality in the country in the past one month.

The Conveners of the group, Hon. Mike Msuaan and Mallam Adamu Kabir Matazu in a press statement after a meeting of the conference of Civil Society groups to appraise the fight against terrorism and banditry in the country emphasised that, in the past weeks, credible intelligence gathering, evaluation and prompt responses of the DSS, DIA and NIA terrorists and banditry attacks have been substantially decimated.

” in recent weeks running into months, the DSS, DIA and NIA have provided credible and impeccable intelligence which has led to destruction and death of many BokoHaram/ ISWAP and bandits commanders by the combined efforts of the air component and foot soldiers in the theatre of war. Many BokoHaram top leaders have been eliminated in the Lake Chad, Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, and Borno states.”

The CSO observed that ever since the president commanded the Nigerian military to ‘Show no mercy’ on terrorists and bandits disturbing the peace of Nigeria, there has been a change of tactics, which has resulted in the successes recorded so far. Very many top commanders of BokoHaram/ISWAP and bandit leaders have been eliminated in the last few weeks. Several logistics suppliers and informants have been busted and arrested. A lot of the commanders and members have surrendered to the merciless firepower of the military.

“This war is majorly intelligence-driven, as the terrorists are involved in unconventional or gorilla warfare” the group stated. According to press releases, special appreciation must go to the intelligence units, like the DSS, the DIA and NIA specifically. Msuaan and Matazu maintained that intelligence gathering and improved funding remain very crucial to winning the war against insurgency and banditry.

On the arrest of the Abuja train negotiator Mallam Mamu Tukur, the group showered encomiums on the intelligence agencies for sharing the same with Interpol will lead to the arrest of Mamu. Mamu was arrested in Egypt while waiting for a plane to go to Saudi Arabia. The DSS has accused him of financing, aiding and abetting terrorism. The Civil Society tasked the DSS, DIA and NIA to intensify efforts at arresting foreign and local financiers of terrorism and banditry no matter where they are and who they are.

The conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development called on the Nigerian media to beam their searchlight on the devastation of terrorists and bandits in the last one month. These successes are underreported. Nigerians should continue to provide information about criminals to the Nigerian security forces.

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his promise of handing over a more secure country to his successor.

” President Buhari’s determination to secure the country is not in doubt. Over the years, he has acquired modern military hardware and equipment for the military. He has continued to make provisions in the budget for the Nigerian military to purchase whatever is needed to get rid of BokoHaram/ISWAP and bandits in the country. He has remained resolute in his determination to fight all forms of criminality. This is very commendable “

” The Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development commended the DSS, DIA and NIA over the resounding successes recorded and proudly pass a vote of confidence for providing intelligence and coordinating sting and covert operations leading to the decimation of BokoHaram and bandit commanders and stronghold. This is refreshing and indeed points to the fact that soon, terrorism and banditry will be roundly defeated ” the group concluded.

