Wande Coal

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats singer and songwriter Wande Coal has teased a new Amapiano-inspired single on his social media handle.

The award-winning singer teased the single during an Instagram live session on Monday, 19th September 2022 Wande Coal combines his usual vocal melodies for the upbeat Amapiano single.

Fans are eager to listen to new music from the renowned vocalist who hasn’t released any single in 2022 despite featuring on a couple of hit songs.

In 2022, Wande Coal has featured on Olamide’s Hate Me, BNXN fka Buju’s Kenkele, Vector’s Mama Maradona, and MI.Abaga’s The Love Song. 2019 single ft. record producer, Melvitto- Gentility also made waves in 2022.

However, the veteran singer has reduced the frequency of his release over the last couple of years. His last single was ‘Come My Way’ in 2021 and also featured DJ Neptune in ‘Music Messiah’.

In 2020, The “Bumper to Bumper” crooner appeared on Fireboy’s Apollo Album for the hit track “Spell” and Wande Coal’s 2020 Album, “Realms” had hit songs like Again, Come my Way and Naughty Girl.

