Top players in the oil and gas sector including Oando Group Executive, Mr Wale Tinubu, are billed to speak at this year’s Africa Oil Week slated to take place in Cape Town, South Africa.

The event has as the theme: “Sustainable growth in a low carbon world,” and is expected to witness top players in the industry deliberate on the future of oil and gas in Africa.

Over the last few years, it has been noticed that the energy sector has become fraught with divergent views regarding the use of fossil fuels which in some cases have inhibited the development of the oil and gas sector.

Also, it has become necessary to unite as an industry and open new ideas and new channels of communication to find workable solutions that will ensure Africa can develop its natural resources in a sustainable and modern manner, with oil and gas playing central role in the regional energy mix.

African oil and gas stakeholders have developed a platform for conversation that allows Africa to develop and guide its energy future, and determine how the continent’s rich resources can take advantage of the world’s energy requirements with reliable and experienced global partners.

Africa Oil Week, which will commence next week will have personalities across the continent of Africa converging to discuss oil and gas. Some of those expected include former African Presidents, Ministers, Oil Companies CEOs, Petroleum Commissioners, top oil players, analysts, top decision makers in the oil and gas sector among others.

Apart from Tinubu, Oando Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Alex Irune Inojie, Oando General Manager ,Commercial Bambo Ibidapo-Obe and its Head, Corporate Communications and CSR Oando Energy Resources Plc, Alero Balogun will also speak at the event.

While Tinubu would be among top panelists that will deliberate on “Natural Gas and the African Continent: How can Africa Bridge the Regional and Global Energy Deficit Using Natural Gas Prospective as a Transition Fuel”, Dr. Inojie will join others to discuss “African Resources for the African Continent – Driving Regional Energy Markets”, Ibidapo-Obe will deliver paper on “Farm Out Opportunities – Oando Energy Resources,” while Balogun will also join the session to brainstorm on the topic “Attracting and Retaining Talent: What Steps Does the Energy Industry Need to Ensure it is Attracting New Talent Across the Board?”.

Oando is the Titanium sponsor of Africa Oil Week 2022.

The agenda is focused on delivering strategic business intelligence and exclusive deal-making opportunities across Africa. The VIP programme will ensure you continue meeting those at the highest stratum of the energy industry. The networking functions at AOW will offer further opportunities to build relationships and open the doors for better understanding and cooperation across a diversified energy sector whilst offering above market returns for those who want to walk on this exciting journey with Africa at Africa’s pace.

Africa Oil Week will drive the Africa’s agenda forward for the prosperity of the continent, to meet demands and improve the livelihood of millions of citizens.

RELATED NEWS