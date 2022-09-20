By Efosa Taiwo

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has described All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his “respected elder brother.”

His words, “Tinubu is my respected elder brother. The only thing I’m saying is where we are today. It is a job that requires physical and mental energy, because the country is in a mess. It’s a 24-hour job.”

He made the remarks in an interview on #WithChude, which the host, Chude Jideonwo, shared on Monday on his Twitter page.

Obi added, “They have contributed one way or the other in the past and they have to be respected and recognised in due time, but I just tried to explain that because they contributed in the past and everything doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to stay forever and ever.”

Tinubu is my respected elder brother. The only thing I’m saying is where we are today… It is a job that requires physical and mental energy, because the country is in a mess. It’s a 24-hour job.” — Peter Obi



Full episode is out in the first week of October!#WithChude pic.twitter.com/CEaJy2dSAG — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) September 19, 2022

Obi had earlier in a viral video said that Tinubu is not healthy, stressing that his (Tinubu) supporters are only after his money.

The APC Presidential candidate, however, responded Obi, establishing that Obi is not his doctor and he is fit to run.

RELATED NEWS