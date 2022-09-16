By Efosa Taiwo

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said that the problems facing Nigeria are not ones that can be solved overnight.

He, however opined that the challenge facing the country are solvable while stressing on the need for a leader who is competent and have the commitment to solve it.

Obi made the disclosure during his appearance on American media corporation Cables News Network(CNN).

In the course of the interview, the anchor of Zain Exchange, Zain Asher, who described him as the most popular candidate among the young people asked, ”Nigerians are used to being disappointed by their leaders, can all the problems of Nigeria which are corruption, oil theft, insecurity, physical.. be solved by one person?

Reacting to the question, Obi said, “If we have a leader that is competent, have the capacity, and commitment to deal with it, no one will solve it overnight. But there will be a clear, visible, measurable attempts to dealing with it. And they are things that are solveable. There are things they can be dealt decisively.”

When he quizzed on what his plan is to get Nigeria out of his current economic woes, Obi said that security is the first thing that needs to be put in place in the country.

He explained that with security in place in the country, farmers will be able to go back to the farm.

RELATED NEWS