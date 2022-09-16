Gboyega Akosile

The Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile has shared an encounter with a man driving against traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The Lagos Chief Press Secretary, in a video via his Twitter handle on Friday, wondered why the yet-to-be-identified man would be driving against traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Akosile tweeted, “I can’t understand why some people have boldness for criminal acts. I stopped this driver, taking a one-way just by the edge of the third mainland bridge. I made sure he reversed to face traffic. He was lucky that I was alone and the Task Force didn’t make it there on time.”

